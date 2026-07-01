Federal Drug Trafficking Case Leading to Guilty Plea Includes Cobb County Cocaine Seizure

By Mark Woolsey

A Mexican national and reputed high-level drug trafficker has pleaded guilty on charges he orchestrated the importing of large quantities of cocaine from Mexico to metro Atlanta-with some of the drug landing in Cobb County.

On Tuesday, Orfael Macedo Bustos,52, of Guerrero, Mexico entered guilty pleas on federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A federal grand jury indicted him in December of 2018 and he was extradited back to the U-S last year. Bustos remains in federal custody.

“Macedo Bustos introduced large amounts of cocaine into our community, “ said U.S. Attorney Theodore Herzberg.

He added that “Through strong agency partnerships and through the Homeland Security Task Force and international cooperation, Bustos faces a significant stay in federal prison, and millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine bas been taken off the street.”

The feds say Bustos, as an organization leader, coordinated with others to import large quantities of cocaine, usually in tractors-trailers.

The investigation resulted in seizures of large quantities of cocaine, including at least 33 pounds of the drug from a tractor-trailer in Cobb County in April of 2018. Bustos’ sentencing is set for October 15 before U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II. He faces at least ten years of imprisonment without possibility of parole.