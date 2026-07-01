Mableton Receives $250,000 HUD Grant to Revitalize Blighted Properties

By Mark Woolsey

The City of Mableton Is getting a leg up in its fight to combat blighted properties and revitalize neighborhoods.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the city a $250,000 grant. City officials say the money will help the city in the acquisition of dilapidated and abandoned properties in the city.

Mayor Michael Owens said in a news release, “The funding gives us another tool to begin transforming those (blighted and abandoned} properties into assets that will contribute to the future of the city.”

The feds say the Community Project Funding Grants are administered by HUD and that the overall goals of the program are aimed at improving housing, community facilities and neighborhoods.

Mableton officials plan to acquire distressed properties and develop them into a form that will attract investors.