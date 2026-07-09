Cobb Deputy shoots, kills dog while serving arrest warrant

By Mark Woolsey
The Cobb County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deputy-involved animal shooting on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s officials say the deputy shot and killed what was described as an aggressive dog while trying to serve an arrest warrant.
The sheriff’s office internal affairs unit is investigating the case and officials say no additional details surrounding the circumstances of the incident are available right now.
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