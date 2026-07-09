Woman dead from gunshot, son injured during same incident

By Mark Woolsey

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

Cobb police say a woman is dead and her son is recovering from gunshot wounds after Tuesday night gunfire in the Smyrna area. Police were called to the 17-hundred block Laurel Creek Trail shortly before 8 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He’s identified as Jason Wrzesien. Police also found a 57-year-old woman, Shital Wrzesien, who had been shot to death. She was the mother of Jason, police say.

A 56-year-old man was arrested without incident at the scene and faces one count of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, as well as a firearms charge. He’s being held without bond at the Cobb County jail.