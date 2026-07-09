Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday July 10 to Sunday, July 12

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, July 10, 2026 to Sunday, June 12, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.
Weekend Events Calendar
Coffee with a Cop
Venue: Tim D. Lee Senior Center
Date: Friday, July 10
Time: 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.
Address: 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066
Description: Meet with a Cobb County Police Community Affairs Officer to discuss personal safety and ask questions in an informal setting. Registration is required.
Age: Adults/Seniors
Cost: Free (registration required)
More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-10coffee-cop-52769
Playtime for Littles
Venue: East Cobb Library
Date: Friday, July 10
Time: 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.
Address: 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068
Description: Playtime and socialization for children ages 1–5 accompanied by an adult caregiver.
Age: Ages 1–5 (including babies through preschoolers) with caregiver
Cost: Free
More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-10playtime-littles
Stratton Movie Time
Venue: Stratton Library
Date: Friday, July 10
Time: 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.
Address: 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta, GA 30064
Description: Enjoy a free family-friendly movie afternoon featuring We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (Rated G). Guests are welcome to bring snacks.
Age: Family-friendly
Cost: Free
More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-10stratton-movie-time
Friday Night Groove Line Dance
Venue: Milford Recreation Center
Date: Friday, July 10
Time: 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
Address: 675 Smyrna Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta, GA 30060
Description: An energetic evening of line dancing featuring soul, R&B, and popular favorites. No partner or previous experience is required. Registration required.
Age: Adults
Cost: Not listed
More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-10friday-night-groove-line-dance
Saturday, July 11
Beaks and Trails
Venue: Green Meadows Preserve
Date: Saturday, July 11
Time: 8:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m.
Address: 3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064
Description: Guided bird walk led by Master Birder Rose Guerra. Learn bird identification while exploring local trails. Loaner binoculars are available.
Age: All ages/skill levels
Cost: Free
More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11beaks-trails
Lost Mountain Work Party
Venue: Lost Mountain Park
Date: Saturday, July 11
Time: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Address: 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Description: Volunteer trail maintenance event featuring litter pickup, vegetation removal, and a brief educational session before work begins. Meet at the pond. Registration required.
Age: Community volunteers
Cost: Free
More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11lost-mountain-work-party
Waterway Cleanup
Venue: Waterway Cleanup Site
Date: Saturday, July 11
Time: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Address: 1465 West Booth Road Extension SW, Marietta, GA 30008
Description: Help clean a local stream. Cleanup equipment is provided; wear clothes that can get wet and closed-toe shoes. Registration required.
Age: Not specified
Cost: Free
More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11waterway-cleanup
Hyde Farm Walking History Tour
Venue: Hyde Farm Park
Date: Saturday, July 11
Time: 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.
Address: 721 Hyde Road, Marietta, GA 30068
Description: Guided walking tour exploring the history, agriculture, and natural features of Hyde Farm, which has been farmed since 1840.
Age: All ages
Cost: Free
More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11hyde-farm-walking-history-tour
Glow Pickleball 80’s Party
Venue: Boots Ward Recreation Center
Date: Saturday, July 11
Time: 7:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
Address: 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Description: Celebrate National Park and Recreation Month with glow-in-the-dark pickleball, music, and an 80s-themed party. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite 80s attire.
Age: Not specified
Cost: Not listed
More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11glow-pickleball-80s-party
Sunday, July 12
Second Sunday Game Day
“We’ve got the games, you bring the party!
Bring your friends or make some new ones at this monthly open-play session. There are lots of board and card games to choose from, but feel free to bring your own as well.”
venue: Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street Marietta GA 30060
Date: July 12
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Age: Not specified
https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-12second-sunday-game-day
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