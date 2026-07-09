Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday July 10 to Sunday, July 12

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, July 10, 2026 to Sunday, June 12, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.

Weekend Events Calendar



Coffee with a Cop

Venue: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

Address: 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Description: Meet with a Cobb County Police Community Affairs Officer to discuss personal safety and ask questions in an informal setting. Registration is required.

Age: Adults/Seniors

Cost: Free (registration required)

More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-10coffee-cop-52769

(cobbcounty.gov)

Playtime for Littles

Venue: East Cobb Library

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Address: 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068

Description: Playtime and socialization for children ages 1–5 accompanied by an adult caregiver.

Age: Ages 1–5 (including babies through preschoolers) with caregiver

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-10playtime-littles

(cobbcounty.gov)

Stratton Movie Time

Venue: Stratton Library

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Address: 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta, GA 30064

Description: Enjoy a free family-friendly movie afternoon featuring We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (Rated G). Guests are welcome to bring snacks.

Age: Family-friendly

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-10stratton-movie-time

(cobbcounty.gov)

Friday Night Groove Line Dance

Venue: Milford Recreation Center

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Address: 675 Smyrna Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: An energetic evening of line dancing featuring soul, R&B, and popular favorites. No partner or previous experience is required. Registration required.

Age: Adults

Cost: Not listed

More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-10friday-night-groove-line-dance

(cobbcounty.gov)

Saturday, July 11

Beaks and Trails

Venue: Green Meadows Preserve

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 8:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m.

Address: 3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064

Description: Guided bird walk led by Master Birder Rose Guerra. Learn bird identification while exploring local trails. Loaner binoculars are available.

Age: All ages/skill levels

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11beaks-trails

(cobbcounty.gov)

Lost Mountain Work Party

Venue: Lost Mountain Park

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Address: 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Description: Volunteer trail maintenance event featuring litter pickup, vegetation removal, and a brief educational session before work begins. Meet at the pond. Registration required.

Age: Community volunteers

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11lost-mountain-work-party

(cobbcounty.gov)

Waterway Cleanup

Venue: Waterway Cleanup Site

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Address: 1465 West Booth Road Extension SW, Marietta, GA 30008

Description: Help clean a local stream. Cleanup equipment is provided; wear clothes that can get wet and closed-toe shoes. Registration required.

Age: Not specified

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11waterway-cleanup

(cobbcounty.gov)

Hyde Farm Walking History Tour

Venue: Hyde Farm Park

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

Address: 721 Hyde Road, Marietta, GA 30068

Description: Guided walking tour exploring the history, agriculture, and natural features of Hyde Farm, which has been farmed since 1840.

Age: All ages

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11hyde-farm-walking-history-tour

(cobbcounty.gov)

Glow Pickleball 80’s Party

Venue: Boots Ward Recreation Center

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 7:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Address: 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Description: Celebrate National Park and Recreation Month with glow-in-the-dark pickleball, music, and an 80s-themed party. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite 80s attire.

Age: Not specified

Cost: Not listed

More information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-11glow-pickleball-80s-party

(cobbcounty.gov)

Sunday, July 12

Second Sunday Game Day

“We’ve got the games, you bring the party!

Bring your friends or make some new ones at this monthly open-play session. There are lots of board and card games to choose from, but feel free to bring your own as well.”

venue: Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street Marietta GA 30060

Date: July 12

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Age: Not specified

https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-12second-sunday-game-day