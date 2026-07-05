Community Spirit Shines at Marietta Let Freedom Ring Parade

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about Marietta’s Let Freedom Ring parade:

Everyone in attendance was grateful to the City of Marietta for hosting the Let Freedom Ring 4th of July Parade. Highlights included the Cobb County Lions Club leading the way and handing out 10,000 small flags to help thecrowd cheer on the patriotic floats.

The Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts were well represented.

The Shriners also showed up in force withmultiple floats. It was a great chance to show appreciation to our military,police, fire fighters, elected officials,

Cobb County Sheriff’s Department,schoolteachers, librarians, and civic organizations for their dedication.After the parade, there was plenty of music and fun activities for everyoneto enjoy. Thank you, City of Marietta!