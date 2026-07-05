How much do you know about Acworth? Take Part 1 of our quiz about that city and find out

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 5, 2026

By Larry Felton Johnson

Cobb County has seven cities within it, and some of these quizzes will focus on individual cities.

Today the quiz takes on the City of Acworth, Cobb’s northernmost city.

Each quiz in this series will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging productively with the community.

If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

1.

What is the official nickname of the City of Acworth?

2.

Which two lakes border the City of Acworth?

3.

Who is the current Mayor of the City of Acworth?

4.

What was Acworth originally called before it received its current name?

5.

Which historic transportation route eventually became Acworth's present-day Main Street?


 

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

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