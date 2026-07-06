Georgia Gas Prices Fall After Independence Day as Lower Oil Costs Ease Pain at the Pump

Georgia motorists are seeing continued relief at the gas pump following the Independence Day holiday, with the statewide average price for regular gasoline declining as lower crude oil prices and ample fuel supplies continue to push fuel costs lower.

The average price for regular gasoline in Georgia is down 5 cents from a week ago and 34 cents lower than a month ago. Despite the recent decline, prices remain 62 cents higher than they were at the same time last year. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs approximately $52.95.

Cobb County Gas Price Average

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Cobb County is $3.50 as of 6 a.m. Monday morning, about 3 cents less than the current statewide average.

EV charging cost at commercial DC fast chargers

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations averaged around 42 cents per kilowatt hour nationally, and about a cent less in Georgia.

Home charging is much lower, especially in overnight off-peak hours. Check your local electricity provider for rate.

National Prices Continue to Decline

Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline has fallen by nearly 45 cents over the past month to $3.80 per gallon. While prices remain above year-ago levels, they are well below the May 21 peak of $4.56 per gallon. Declining crude oil prices have helped drive the recent downward trend, providing additional savings for motorists during the busy summer travel season.

AAA encourages drivers to compare fuel prices and take advantage of the best deals available in their area. Motorists also can find current gasoline and electric vehicle charging prices along their routes using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Regional Gas Prices Across Georgia

Among Georgia’s major metro areas, Atlanta’s average price for regular gasoline stands at $3.52 per gallon.

The state’s most expensive metro markets are Savannah at $3.71 per gallon, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.63 and Macon at $3.60.

The least expensive metro markets are Albany at $3.36 per gallon, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.37 and Warner Robins at $3.43.

AAA continues to track fuel prices across Georgia and the nation as market conditions evolve.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.