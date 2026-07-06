How much do you know about the cities in Cobb County? take Part 2 of our quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Cities within Cobb County perform a number of the functions of government that fall to county government in the unincorporated areas. But how much do you know about those cities?

Here’s a Part 2 of a series of quizzes about the cities in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

We publish quizzes nearly every day.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not just a test of your current knowledge. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like to be reminded of the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. Which nickname is commonly used for the City of Smyrna? The Peach City The Jonquil City The Dogwood City The Silver City 2. Before it was officially named Kennesaw, what was the community commonly known as? Cross Keys Big Shanty Sweet Water Town Pine Log 3. In what year was the City of Austell chartered? 1832 1885 1902 1935 4. Acworth is known by what nickname? The Jonquil City The Railroad City The Lake City The Gateway City 5. What was the original name of the City of Powder Springs when it was incorporated in 1838? Mineral Springs Springville Sweetwater Lost Mountain Loading... Loading...



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Question 2

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Question 5