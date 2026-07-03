How much do you know about the cities in Cobb County? take Part 1 of our quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Cities within Cobb County perform a number of the functions of government that fall to county government in the unincorporated areas. But how much do you know about those cities?

Here’s a Part 1 of what will be a series of quizzes about the cities in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

We publish quizzes nearly every day.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not just a test of your current knowledge. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like to be reminded of the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. How many incorporated cities are currently in Cobb County, Georgia? 5 6 7 8 2. Which of the following is the newest incorporated city in Cobb County? Kennesaw Powder Springs Smyrna Mableton 3. Which city serves as the county seat of Cobb County? Smyrna Acworth Marietta Austell 4. Which of the following is not an incorporated city in Cobb County? Austell Vinings Powder Springs Kennesaw 5. Which Cobb County city became the county's largest city when it was incorporated in 2022? Marietta Smyrna Kennesaw Mableton Loading... Loading...



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Question 5