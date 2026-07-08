Marietta schedules tax increase public hearings

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement to the city’s website:

The City of Marietta today announces that for the 25th year in a row, it will not increase the tax millage rate. The proposed rate is equal to last year’s millage rate of 4.692 mills. The millage rate will result in more tax revenue received than the prior year.

Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value, for property tax purposes, of taxable property in the city. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property (or make a reassessment).

To help offset the effects of the reassessments on taxpayers, the City chose to implement the Floating Homestead Exemption (or Property Assessment Freeze). Since its implementation in 2002, the exemption has frozen property tax assessments of city taxes on residential properties that are owner-occupied at the original purchase value until it is sold. This remains in effect for all owner-occupied properties.

In accordance with Georgia law the City of Marietta is required to hold three public hearings to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the revenue increase before the tentative budget and millage rate are finalized.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this millage rate to be held at the Marietta City Hall Council Chambers, First Floor, 205 Lawrence Street on the following date and times:

• July 8, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.

• July 9, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

• July 28, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.

Marietta City Council is scheduled to vote on the millage rate at the 5:15 p.m. Council meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.