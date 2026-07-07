The Uses, And Tragic Misuses, Of Bear Spray

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

What started as a summer swim ended in tragedy as a woman used bear spray in an argument inside an enclosed pool area at a hotel in Cobb County. The spray did not just hurt the woman and her daughter, but more kids at the pool. In all, 15 people had to be treated for injuries from the bear spray attack.

Dangers in the City

Most Americans had never heard of bear spray until they watched January 6th rioters use it in their insurrection attempt against law enforcement personnel, even though the eye damage could be permanent. One officer who was bear-sprayed later lost his life, as Insider NJ reported. Clearly, it’s becoming a weapon of choice for some, given the curious decision to bring it to a hotel pool in case of an argument.

“According to the National Park Service, bear spray can travel between 20 and 40 feet at speeds exceeding 70 mph. Officers stated that the enclosed pool area likely made the effects worse because the airborne particles had nowhere to disperse,” reported WSB-TV.

The use of bear spray as a weapon against someone else, even if you claim self-defense, can get you in a lot of trouble, and a high burden may be on you to prove it was justifiable. Deployed against kids, it could be considered a felony. And here’s another case of a J6 rioter who was sentenced for using it against police at the Capitol, as reported by Houston Public Media.

WSB-TV adds “Doctors say exposure to bear spray can cause burning of the eyes and skin, along with coughing and shortness of breath.”

Dangers In The Great Outdoors

Believe it or not, there’s a lot of misperceptions about how to use bear spray on outdoor trips. It’s not pepper spray. It’s not insect repellent. Some people going to the great outdoors may think it’s best to spray themselves with the stuff before going out, to ward off any marauding bears. There are even warnings about those who spray their tents with this item “to keep bears away.” Those are all bad ideas.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports “Bear spray does not work like an insect repellent. If used this way, it may actually attract a bear because of the residue’s strong odor.”

Additionally, Alaska’s ADFG site warns that at temperatures around 120 degrees could build enough pressure that it would explode, which would not be good for your vehicle. That’s why airlines can’t transport it, and it’s not recommended for smaller airplanes or helicopters.

If you actually do have to use it, pay attention as to how to use it. ADFG recommends at 20-30 feet, for a 1-2 second blast. Most cannisters have about 7-9 uses. And pay attention to wind direction as well.

So if you’re traveling on vacation up to North Georgia, or even Eastern Tennessee or Western North Carolina, keep in mind its uses and misuses.

Protecting Yourself

According to the Alaska Department of Health, if you are attacked by someone with bear spray or someone in your camping party misuses bear spray, here’s what they recommend: (1) Get to a well-ventilated area with fresh air, (2) Remove any contaminated clothing and contacts immediately, (3) Wash the affected skin with soap and cool water, and (4) If symptoms are severe, call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu or on “X” at @johntures2. His first book “Branded” a thriller novel where corporate greed, media manipulation and academic intrigue collide in a deadly game of product placement, has been published by the Huntsville Independent Press (https://www.huntsvilleindependent.com/product-page/branded). His second novel, “Independent Thought,” about a third-party candidacy that brings America to its knees, is coming out later this summer with HIP (https://www.huntsvilleindependent.com/).