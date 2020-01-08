Georgia Power issues request for proposals for coal ash reuse

Georgia Power announced in a press release that it is accepting bids for “the beneficial reuse of coal ash stored at active and retired coal-fired power plants across the state.”

Coal ash has been a significant subject of contention between Georgia Power and environmental groups, including in Cobb County, where Plant McDonough has legacy coal ash stored from the decades in which it was a coal-burning plant.

The plant is located near Smyrna on the banks of the Chattahoochee River. Georgia Power is currently in the process of removing some coal ash ponds and closing and capping others in place around the state, but environmental groups are concerned they aren’t doing enough.

A 2015 environmental report found groundwater contamination at 11 of 12 plants around the state. Ten had unsafe levels of pollutants. Plant McDonough had unsafe levels of arsenic, lithium, radium and several other pollutants.

