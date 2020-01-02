Hot Topics

One dead in collision on South Marietta Parkway

TOPICS:
Marietta police car, in artlcle about collision on South Marietta ParkwayMarietta Police Car (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 2, 2020

According to Officer Jared Rakestraw of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a collision on South Marietta Parkway at Powers Ferry Road.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that 72-year-old Patricia Wright (of Marietta) was operating her 2012 Toyota Prius Westbound on South Marietta Parkway approaching its intersection with Powers Ferry Road.

Wright’s vehicle exited its lane of travel and entered the right shoulder of South Marietta Parkway. Her vehicle ultimately came to rest against the concrete wall on the shoulder.

Investigators think Wright suffered a medical episode which caused the collision. She was pronounced dead at scene.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation into this accident is asked to contact Officer St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "One dead in collision on South Marietta Parkway"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.