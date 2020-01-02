One dead in collision on South Marietta Parkway

According to Officer Jared Rakestraw of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a collision on South Marietta Parkway at Powers Ferry Road.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that 72-year-old Patricia Wright (of Marietta) was operating her 2012 Toyota Prius Westbound on South Marietta Parkway approaching its intersection with Powers Ferry Road. Wright’s vehicle exited its lane of travel and entered the right shoulder of South Marietta Parkway. Her vehicle ultimately came to rest against the concrete wall on the shoulder.

Investigators think Wright suffered a medical episode which caused the collision. She was pronounced dead at scene.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation into this accident is asked to contact Officer St. Onge at 770-794-5352.