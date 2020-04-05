Kennesaw announces changes to waste pickup due to COVID-19

On social media the City of Kennesaw announced changes to the way recycling and solid waste pickup will take place.

On their Facebook page the city announced:

No garbage or recycling left outside of the containers will be recovered. All material must be inside the container in order to be picked up. Until further notice, the City has suspended all bulk pick up and issuance of all tree removal permits unless the tree poses an immediate threat to life or property. Residential Yard Waste Collection Service will be suspended effective April 6th and we will advise when yard waste collection service will resume. From Republic Services: The residents can help protect our employees by carefully bagging all waste and keeping all bags within the residential trash cart and residential recycling cart so our drivers do not have to touch the bags. We want to ensure our employees stay safe and healthy so they may continue to provide excellent municipal solid waste collection services to the City of Kennesaw.

The city also posted the changes to their Twitter account:

For more information on the response of the City of Kennesaw to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19/