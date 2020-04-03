Smyrna mayor highlights giving in letter to residents

In a letter directed to residents of Smyrna posted on the city’s website, Mayor Derek Norton highlighted the contributions various citizens and businesses have made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter contained information about where to donate, and an appeal to patronize those local businesses offering carryout and delivery.

He also made an appeal to residents to comply with the restrictions and with recommendations from public health agencies for the duration of the crisis.

Smyrna Citizens:

I want to take a moment and tell you how proud I am of our City of Smyrna and provide a few updates for you. Now, more than ever, businesses and residents are stepping up and coming together to support each other in our community. These are tough times, but we will all get through this together. And I want to tell you that your positive attitude and actions are making a difference!

There are many individuals and families in our community who need assistance – and they need it now. This Smyrna community is reinforcing just how strong it is by showing its generosity to meet that need. We – you – are doing it! Keep doing it. Helping neighbors can help you through this as much as it is helping them.

To date, through the Support Smyrna program (www.supportsmyrna.org) , you have helped us with over 300 individual donations that are providing assistance in purchasing groceries for over 200 families in Smyrna – so far. And that support happened in just five days. Keep it up and continue to Support Smyrna!

Then there’s Atkins Park Tavern and Chef Rusty Hamlin, who closed their doors to the normal way of life and turned their operation into a feeding machine – and through our Hot Meals Delivery Program, in partnership with Atkins Park Tavern and the Tillman House, 150 hot meals are being cooked by Chef Rusty and delivered to families in need in Smyrna every day this month. Practically overnight, you helped make this happen, and it looks like we will be able to continue to serve beyond April. I know that you can do this. We can do this as a community!

Smyrna citizens are also offering to pay the water/sanitation bills of neighbors in need during this health crisis. You can sign up to help with that too, by sending an email to loneal@smyrnaga.gov.

And this community is showing up to support our local restaurants and businesses – please continue to help them get through this! Use the app that staff created to find restaurants serving takeout and offering delivery at https://smygis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=33d02249b29c48c7b2db0242b7aa3465&fbclid=IwAR1DLf_Kdnuaw4-mVwbzfiu36EvsvzFzBcE_CYwlGGJzGnSg6Tf7eFVdG3Y. #CarryOutandCarryOn!

This current environment we live in is changing hourly, and these next few weeks will be tough, but we will all get through this. I know we will continue to showcase our generosity and focus our energy and efforts on positive initiatives that help our neighbors, because that’s what we do here in this great City of Smyrna that we all call home!

Your government will continue to provide essential services and keep you up to date. We will also continue to share information about what is happening with and for small business on special pages of the City website under COVID-19 Response pages. The City website address is www.SmyrnaGa.gov. Look for pages that list Emergency Resources in addition to where to look for information and guidance, including a summary of Governor Kemp’s shelter-in-place executive order and what that means for you and your business.

We have been communicating with apartment owners and managers, as well as commercial property owners, and want you to know that they are currently offering or working on ways to help you. If you are in need, please contact them.

If you have any questions, please know that the City of Smyrna stands ready to help you. Your City staff has been amazing in this rapidly changing environment and continues to serve you well.

And finally, stay strong, but please STAY HOME. I urge you to follow CDC and Health Department directions on health and safety. Be vigilant in your interactions with others and exercise strict social distancing. It will work, and we all need to do it so that we can all get through this. The sooner we all do this staying apart “together,” the sooner we can all begin to recover. I know that you, and we, can do this! Y’all stay safe.

Derek

Derek Norton

Mayor, City of Smyrna