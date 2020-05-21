Cobb’s Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team gets federal grant and new coordinator

Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes and liveSAFE Resources announced a federal grant to expand the work of Cobb’s Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team (MDT).

The grant was from U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, under the Transforming America’s Response to Elder Abuse program, and the grant period runs through September of 2022.

According to a public information release from the Cobb DA’s office, “The District Attorney has partnered with liveSAFE Resources, Inc. and the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force for years on elder-abuse issues and community responses to victims.”

“The money will help Cobb’s Elder MDT expand services to elderly and disabled victims of abuse, neglect and exploitation,” the news release said.

“liveSAFE Resources is thrilled to be part of the Enhanced Multi-Disciplinary Team Grant project! As the local service provider for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse, we have learned that it takes a whole-community approach to address abuse,” said Tracey B. Atwater, Executive Director. “This grant will give us the opportunity to strengthen our coordinated response to the neglect and abuse of vulnerable adults, support victims, and hold offenders accountable.”

Cobb’s Elder Abuse MDT includes professionals from various offices and agencies, “including police, fire, prosecutors, Adult Protective Services, the Atlanta Regional Commission and others, to discuss the most effective ways to proceed in particular cases where an elder person or disabled adult has suffered abuse, neglect or financial exploitation.”

New coordinator chosen for Cobb’s Elder MDT

Larami Floyd has been selected as the new coordinator of Cobb’s Elder Abuse MDT, replacing Paula Dobbs, who oversaw the creation of the project.

“This role was a natural next step for me as I have always preferred working in a way where I could better serve my community,” Floyd said in the public information release. “The elder population is especially near and dear to my heart and through this position I will be able to better support and aid this generation.”

Floyd has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Kennesaw State University, where she also achieved her bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

She spent four years as a victim advocate with the Cobb District Attorney’s office, and before that worked as a victim advocate in Paulding County.

Cobb’s Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team

The Courier asked Kimberly Isaza, the public information officer for the Cobb County District Attorney’s office, what the relationship is between the Cobb’s Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team and the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force.

She answered in an email, “They are separate, though some people participate in both. The MDT is restricted to members of agencies that have signed MOUs to share confidential information. The CEATF does training for law enforcement but also does public-awareness events, such as presentations on scams at senior centers.”