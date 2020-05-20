Kennesaw postpones Salute to America event to September 12

Hot Topics

fireworksImage from Kennesaw Salute to America (image courtesy of the City of Kennesaw)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 20, 2020

The City of Kennesaw has postponed its annual Salute to America event until Sept. 12.

The city emailed the following announcement:

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and wellness of our community and in compliance with Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order 05.12.20.02, the City of Kennesaw has decided to postpone the Salute to America (July 3) event to September 12, 2020.

The City of Kennesaw looks forward to continuing this great tradition of live music, fireworks and local vendors on the rescheduled date.

