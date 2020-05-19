Murder charge filed in traffic fatality Cobb police believe was intentional

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk, the Cobb County Police Department has filed charges of murder and aggravated assault in a fatal traffic crash that happened on Barrett Parkway at Dallas Highway yesterday evening at 7:02 p.m., and that investigators believe was intentional.

The public information release describes the incident as follows (it is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to redact the names of suspects and defendants until a guilty verdict or guilty plea is reached):

According to investigators, 58-year-old Frank Thompson of Austell was stopped at a red traffic signal on Barrett Parkway at Dallas Highway in a silver 2002 Saturn SC1. He was in the left travel lane. A green 2006 Volkswagen Beetle being driven by 20-year-old [suspect] of Dallas was southbound on Barrett Parkway approaching Dallas Highway in the left lane. [The suspect] did not stop and crashed the Beetle into the rear of the stopped Saturn. Mr. Thompson was critically injured in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. [Suspect] was not injured. Based on information gathered by investigators that indicate an intentional collision, [suspect] was charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact investigators at 770-499-3945 or 770-499-3987.