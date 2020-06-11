Candidates Keisha Waites, Linda Pritchett file emergency injunction to delay election certification

Candidates Keisha Waites, who is running for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, and Linda Pritchett, a candidate for Georgia Senate District 39, filed an emergency injunction in the Superior Court of Fulton County calling for a delay in certifying the results of the June 9 primary.

>> Read the complaint filed by Waites and Pritchett here

An announcement from the Waites campaign read:

Today Representative Keisha Waites, a candidate in Georgia’s 13 th Congressional District race and Linda Pritchett, a candidate in Georgia’s State Senate (Dist. 39) race, have filed an Emergency Injunction to ensure the voices of all voters who either cast or attempted to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary be respected and heard.

Since Georgia’s primary on Tuesday, the state and it’s election officials have drawn national attention and blistering scrutiny for a disastrous primary. Races in the state have been called.



Yet, in Fulton and Cobb Counties, absentee ballots are still being processed and counted.

As of this writing, Cobb County has a full 59,000 ballots uploaded to results and 48,000 ballots accepted to be processed.

It is unconscionable to proceed with calling and certifying races in this environment. Fulton County has yet to report the number of absentee ballots still being processed and counted.

In a joint Statement, Waites and Pritchett said, “Our goal is simply to ensure the integrity of the election by guaranteeing every voter’s ballot is counted.”