Certification of Cobb election delayed 2 days to June 19

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt reports that the regular meeting of the Cobb Board of Elections and Registration originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 17 to certify the results for the June 9 election will be delayed for 2 days, until Friday June 19.

The meeting will be virtual, and a link will be available at CobbElections.org.

The delay is due to “an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots,” which are still being processed.

This afternoon it was announced that the county had 61,500 ballots remaining to scan and add to the results.

The county has opened additional locations to process the backlog of mail-in ballots.