61,500 Cobb County ballots yet to be counted

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt told the Courier in an email that there are 61,500 ballots yet to be scanned into the results, and that the number of ballots that were mailed in or dropped off now stands at 105,000.

In an earlier email Cavitt announced that additional counting locations were created.

The email stated:

Good Morning. Cobb County Elections continues to count absentee ballots today. We had received in excess of 90,000 absentee ballots by 7 pm Tuesday. We expect to update the exact number later on this morning. We have expanded the locations where counting is taking place. And there is an opportunity to observe some of the ongoing activity at a respectful distance.

1) Main Elections Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta

Absentee Voting Room – Viewing from outside through the windows

Elections Reception Lobby – Enter Main entrance, viewing from hallway through suite door/window

Upstairs Training Room – Enter Main entrance, follow signs, viewing area inside room

2) Jim Miller Park Event Center, 2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008

To avoid COVID testing operations, take the access road on Calloway drive, just past the last Calloway entrance, and proceed to parking behind the Event Center.