At least 70,000 ballots remain to be counted in Cobb County

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced this afternoon that the count on the county’s official election page only reflects early and election-day voting.

As of this afternoon 70,000 mail-in ballots, plus a number of provisional ballots are outstanding.

[To give credit where credit is due,we were first alerted to this in an article by Meris Lutz in the AJC]

The Board of Elections posted the following:

PRIMARY ELECTION UPDATE – Cobb Elections officials continue to tally ballots from Tuesday’s Primary Election. The results listed here: https://bit.ly/2AkK9YY show the count from Tuesday’s in-person voting and early voting. But the majority of the absentee ballots either mailed in or dropped off remain to be tallied. Work on sending in results from 70,000 of those absentee ballots is ongoing. Please check the results page later today as those counts continue to come in.

Until the Board of Elections and Resgistration adds the additional ballots, the Courier will not be reporting on election results.