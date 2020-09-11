Eviction Prevention Committee formed in Cobb County

Monica DeLancy, a well-known renters rights advocate and the founder of We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association sent the following announcement of the formation of an Eviction Prevention Committee.

Are you a renter Or homeowner ?

Do you work, yet struggle to make monthly payments?

Do you worry about being evicted due to your inability to keep up?

We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association has formed an Eviction Prevention Committee. Monica DeLancy, founder and director, maintains that “forced evictions are traumatizing and dehumanizing. They wreak havoc on the lives of families (especially children) and can result in long term emotional scars.” The Eviction Prevention Committee seeks to promote proactive solutions to forced evictions that will benefit both tenants and property owners.

If you are interested in serving as an advocate and volunteer on the Eviction Prevention Committee, please contact Ms. DeLancy at monicadelancy@hotmail.com. A virtual planning session will be held on October 4 and will be hosted by Ms. Brianne Perkins, of Austell, Ga