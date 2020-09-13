Road construction worker killed in hit-and-run on I-75

Police are seeking a driver, believed to be in a a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, who struck a road construction worker who was putting out signage on I-75 near Delk Road, then fled the scene.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed this press release describing the incident, and appealing to the public for help in identifying the driver who struck the victim first:

The Marietta Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Interstate 75 northbound just North of the Delk Road interchange Saturday night September 12, 2020 at approximately 8:53 PM. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a road construction worker, later identified as thirty-year-old Martin Rivera of Chicago Illinois was placing signage on the shoulder of Interstate 75 northbound when he was struck by two vehicles. The first vehicle, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, did not stop to render aid and fled the area. The first impact knocked Rivera into the path of a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators. Rivera succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators need the public’s help locating the first vehicle and the individual that was driving it last night. It was last seen abruptly exiting Interstate 75 northbound onto the South Marietta Parkway exit ramps. Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information related to this tragic incident is urged to contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at (770) 794-5364.