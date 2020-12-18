Attempts to disqualify 16K voters in Cobb based on residency

The attempt to disqualify 16,024 voters registered in Cobb County from participation in the January 5 election is based on the allegation that they are no longer county residents.

Two complaints have been filed.

One is by Jason Shepherd, the chairman of the Cobb County Republicans.

Shepherd’s complaint was in an image format that could not be copied and pasted into the body of this article, but you can read it by following this link.

His allegation is that 16,024 people no longer live in the State of Georgia, based on the National Change of Address Registry.

The second complaint was lodged on the same basis, brought by a Cobb resident named Reardon, and you can read it by following this link.

Background

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration is having a special called meeting this afternoon, December 18, at 3 p.m. to hear the complaints outlined above.

The meeting will be available via videoconference by following this link.

If you wish to sign up to speak via teleconference during public comments the registration link is available on the county website at this link.

The complaint is an attempt to remove 16,024 from eligibility to vote in Cobb County before the January 5 runoff.

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt wrote the press in an email, “For background, the Board’s attorney says this will essentially be a “probable cause” hearing where they will hear his evidence and decide if it warrants a full hearing in the matter.”