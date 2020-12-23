Cobb County Community Services Board Says “Thank You” to outgoing Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce

The Cobb County Community Services Board (CCCSB) submitted the following article:

Cobb County Community Services Board (CCCSB) recently honored Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce as he retires from his service on the CCCSB Board of Directors.

On Wednesday, December 16, CCCSB’s Interim CEO Melanie Dallas and Board Chair Dr. Carol Holtz presented Boyce with an engraved award for his four years of service to the agency, a position held by the Chair of Cobb County.

Incoming Cobb Chair-elect Lisa Cupid will replace Boyce.

Community Service Boards are state-designated agencies that provide behavioral health services – treatment, support and recovery services for individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The agency is the public safety net for those in need of these programs in the greater Cobb community, and it serves some 5,000-plus individuals annually.

Chairman Boyce has been a member of the CCCSB Board of Directors for four years.

“Chairman Boyce has been a strong advocate and a voice for those in our community with behavioral health challenges and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities, says Dallas, “He has a servant’s heart, and his tenure on our Board moved the agency in a positive direction. We greatly appreciate his commitment to our agency and to the entire Cobb County community.”