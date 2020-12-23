Cobb & Douglas Public Health gets its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Cobb & Douglas issued the following news release:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) has received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and began providing vaccinations to staff wishing to be vaccinated on the CDPH Marietta campus earlier this afternoon. This will be followed by vaccine administration to district healthcare personnel working on the front lines of the pandemic, and residents of local long-term care facilities, starting this week.



According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Dec. 22, more than 125,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and more than 30,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been shipped to Georgia.

Janet Memark, MD, District Health Director said, “After 10 very long months of fighting this virus on the front lines, CDPH is so excited to be able to provide some protection to our district healthcare workers so that they can continue to serve our residents while also protecting themselves and their families.”