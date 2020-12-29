“Our collective hearts are broken”: Atlanta police statement on Kennedy Maxie’s death

The Atlanta Police Department issued a short statement on the tragic shooting death of Kennedy Maxie, a seven-year-old student at Sedalia Park Elementary School, part of the Cobb County School District.

The statement read:

On December 27, we learned that 7-year old Kennedy Maxie had succumbed to her injuries. Our collective hearts are broken. On behalf of the entire APD family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kennedy. Our homicide investigators are working around the clock reviewing all evidence related to this case and using all necessary resources to get the facts and identify the suspects. We need anyone with information on Kennedy’s murder to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can report anonymously. The reward in this case is $15,000.

Background to the tragedy

Kennedy Maxie was shot near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead on the evening of Monday December 21 while in a vehicle with her mother and aunt on a shopping trip.

According to a report from 11 Alive News, police do not believe that the family was the target, but the shooting was a consequence of gunfire directed at other parties.

11 Alive reported that the family was driving on Peachtree Road when they heard gunshots. At first the family did not realize Kennedy had been shot, and the aunt continued driving.

When they realized the child was injured, they drove to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite and called the police.

Kennedy Maxie died Saturday December 26, the day after Christmas.

Asked by the Courier to comment on the death of this Cobb County student, a Cobb County School District spokesperson responded in an email, “We were saddened to learn about the tragic passing of one of our students. Our thoughts are with the family and our caring staff will be available to support students during this difficult time as soon as classes begin again.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the Maxie family.