Cobb County Sheriff’s race between Owens and Warren: a look at the precincts

At first glance the color-coded results map for the race between incumbent Republican Sheriff Neil Warren, and Sheriff-elect Craig Owens doesn’t look much different from other countywide races, where Democrats dominated.
But the margin of victory for Owens, a major in the Cobb County Police Department and the commander of Precinct 2, was wider than for any countywide office.
Owens received 213,143 votes (or 55.24 percent of the total) to 172,706 votes for Warren (44.76 percent of the total).
Let’s take a look at a screenshot of the map showing the countywide distribution of Owens-majority precincts (coded in green) versus Warren-majority precincts (coded in dark blue).
You can view the interactive version of the map above by following this link.
As you can see it looks similar to the map of the chairmanship race for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.
Support for Owens ranged from Smyrna and Marietta southward, (with the exception of the Vinings 04 precinct to the lower right of the map), plus a corridor running up Cobb Parkway through Kennesaw and Acworth.
Support for Warren was concentrated in East Cobb and northwest Cobb, with a scattering of precincts in the Big Shanty/Bells Ferry area, and of course Vining 04, the one exception to Democratic dominance in the southern portion of the county.
A notable thing about the opposition to Warren is the margins by which he lost the precincts in which he was unpopular.
In addition to the general Democratic nature of the county at this point, the deaths in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and Warren’s involvement in culture war issues like his criticisms of the KSU cheerleaders who took the knee in protest of the death of Black people at the hands of police, took its toll on his numbers in Democratic-leaning precincts, particularly precincts with large Black majorities.
There are several ways of comparing two numbers and coming up with a percentage to indicate the difference, but the simplest and most intuitive one to use in elections is margin of victory, where you subtract the percentage of the total number of votes one candidate won from the percentage of votes the other candidate won. Programming it looks like this:
|(Candidate A votes / Total votes) * 100) – (Candidate B Votes / Total Votes) * 100))|
Put more simply, if Candidate A got 49 percent of the vote, and candidate B got 51 percent, the margin of victory would be 2 percent.
There were 16 precincts where the margin of victory was greater than 50 percent, and all of them were won by Owens.
Two South Cobb precincts gave Owens a whopping 87 percent (Bryant 01) and 84 percent (Bryant 02) margin of victory.
The closest Warren came to winning a precinct with a 50 percent margin was Mars Hill 01 in the northwest corner of the county, where he won with a 47 percent margin of victory. But most other Warren wins were much narrower.
So in precincts where Warren was unpopular, he was intensely unpopular.
Here are the precinct-by-precinct breakdowns. You can view a map of any of the precincts by clicking on the link on the name.
|Precinct
|Owens
|Warren
|Winner in Precinct
|Margin of Victory in each precinct
|Acworth 1A
|1996
|1923
|Owens
|1.86
|Acworth 1B
|1649
|1935
|Warren
|7.98
|Acworth 1C
|2204
|1203
|Owens
|29.38
|Addison 01
|960
|961
|Warren
|0.05
|Austell 1A
|2654
|606
|Owens
|62.82
|Bells Ferry 02
|1071
|1172
|Warren
|4.50
|Bells Ferry 03
|839
|809
|Owens
|1.82
|Bells Ferry 04
|1178
|1474
|Warren
|11.16
|Big Shanty 01
|734
|847
|Warren
|7.15
|Big Shanty 02
|1147
|1291
|Warren
|5.91
|Baker 01
|1954
|1342
|Owens
|18.57
|Birney 01
|1133
|647
|Owens
|27.30
|Birney 02
|1904
|974
|Owens
|32.31
|Bryant 01
|1373
|95
|Owens
|87.06
|Bryant 02
|2818
|229
|Owens
|84.97
|Blackwell 01
|1070
|950
|Owens
|5.94
|Chattahoochee 01
|2795
|1035
|Owens
|45.95
|Cheatham Hill 02
|998
|1475
|Warren
|19.29
|Cheatham Hill 03
|1592
|1668
|Warren
|2.33
|Chalker 01
|2417
|1381
|Owens
|27.28
|Clarkdale 01
|764
|474
|Owens
|23.42
|Clarkdale 02
|2590
|1002
|Owens
|44.21
|Cooper 01
|2618
|651
|Owens
|60.17
|Chestnut Ridge 01
|1056
|1580
|Warren
|19.88
|Dickerson 01
|1035
|1295
|Warren
|11.16
|Dobbins 01
|1035
|353
|Owens
|49.14
|Dobbins 02
|1744
|654
|Owens
|45.45
|Dowell 01
|1328
|1149
|Owens
|7.23
|Dodgen 01
|729
|1000
|Warren
|15.67
|Durham 01
|1090
|2361
|Warren
|36.83
|Davis 01
|775
|897
|Warren
|7.30
|Eastside 01
|1050
|1451
|Warren
|16.03
|Eastside 02
|1431
|1875
|Warren
|13.43
|Elizabeth 01
|1690
|744
|Owens
|38.87
|Elizabeth 02
|825
|1029
|Warren
|11.00
|Elizabeth 03
|970
|1249
|Warren
|12.57
|Elizabeth 04
|1257
|761
|Owens
|24.58
|Elizabeth 05
|1056
|1185
|Warren
|5.76
|East Piedmont 01
|1058
|791
|Owens
|14.44
|Fair Oaks 02
|2549
|923
|Owens
|46.83
|Fair Oaks 04
|1825
|827
|Owens
|37.63
|Fullers Park 01
|1273
|1509
|Warren
|8.48
|Ford 01
|801
|1723
|Warren
|36.53
|Frey 01
|692
|1312
|Warren
|30.94
|Garrison Mill 01
|1018
|1285
|Warren
|11.59
|Gritters 01
|1338
|1613
|Warren
|9.32
|Harmony-Leland 01
|3779
|706
|Owens
|68.52
|Harrison 01
|803
|1688
|Warren
|35.53
|Hightower 01
|1465
|2016
|Warren
|15.83
|Hayes 01
|1142
|2065
|Warren
|28.78
|Kennesaw 1A
|884
|749
|Owens
|8.27
|Kennesaw 2A
|1346
|1342
|Owens
|0.15
|Kennesaw 3A
|2631
|1601
|Owens
|24.34
|Kennesaw 4A
|1367
|1287
|Owens
|3.01
|Kennesaw 5A
|2384
|2009
|Owens
|8.54
|Kell 01
|660
|885
|Warren
|14.56
|Kemp 01
|525
|1049
|Warren
|33.29
|Kemp 02
|1392
|1788
|Warren
|12.45
|Kemp 03
|977
|2223
|Warren
|38.94
|Lassiter 01
|1209
|1750
|Warren
|18.28
|Lindley 01
|2871
|837
|Owens
|54.85
|Lost Mountain 01
|1241
|1724
|Warren
|16.29
|Lost Mountain 02
|1156
|2348
|Warren
|34.02
|Lost Mountain 03
|1657
|2668
|Warren
|23.38
|Lost Mountain 04
|771
|1329
|Warren
|26.57
|Mableton 01
|2505
|1010
|Owens
|42.53
|Mableton 02
|1405
|520
|Owens
|45.97
|Mableton 03
|1233
|901
|Owens
|15.56
|Mableton 04
|678
|583
|Owens
|7.53
|Mabry 01
|477
|893
|Warren
|30.36
|Macland 01
|2177
|750
|Owens
|48.75
|Murdock 01
|1458
|1846
|Warren
|11.74
|McEachern 01
|1611
|1038
|Owens
|21.63
|McCleskey 01
|598
|825
|Warren
|15.95
|McClure 01
|950
|1632
|Warren
|26.41
|Marietta 1A
|1619
|722
|Owens
|38.32
|Marietta 2A
|722
|998
|Warren
|16.05
|Marietta 2B
|1872
|1201
|Owens
|21.84
|Marietta 3A
|1703
|1491
|Owens
|6.64
|Marietta 3B
|1123
|225
|Owens
|66.62
|Marietta 4A
|551
|1114
|Warren
|33.81
|Marietta 4B
|778
|742
|Owens
|2.37
|Marietta 4C
|898
|1355
|Warren
|20.28
|Marietta 5A
|1444
|614
|Owens
|40.33
|Marietta 5B
|1232
|395
|Owens
|51.44
|Marietta 6A
|1166
|380
|Owens
|50.84
|Marietta 6B
|1217
|1041
|Owens
|7.79
|Marietta 7A
|1446
|366
|Owens
|59.60
|Mars Hill 01
|715
|2007
|Warren
|47.47
|Mars Hill 02
|940
|1140
|Warren
|9.62
|Mt Bethel 01
|1408
|1967
|Warren
|16.56
|Mt Bethel 03
|1151
|1448
|Warren
|11.43
|Mt Bethel 04
|976
|1421
|Warren
|18.56
|North Cobb 01
|872
|790
|Owens
|4.93
|Nickajack 01
|2614
|848
|Owens
|51.01
|Norton Park 01
|1913
|1215
|Owens
|22.31
|Nicholson 01
|815
|1001
|Warren
|10.24
|Oakdale 01
|1775
|1251
|Owens
|17.32
|Oregon 01
|542
|795
|Warren
|18.92
|Oregon 02
|2817
|980
|Owens
|48.38
|Oregon 03
|2269
|846
|Owens
|45.68
|Oregon 04
|2297
|899
|Owens
|43.74
|Oregon 05
|1802
|1243
|Owens
|18.36
|Pebblebrook 01
|2686
|585
|Owens
|64.23
|Powers Ferry 01
|1250
|1245
|Owens
|0.20
|Pine Mountain 01
|979
|1839
|Warren
|30.52
|Pine Mountain 02
|771
|1830
|Warren
|40.72
|Post Oak 01
|1141
|1779
|Warren
|21.85
|Pope 01
|1102
|1417
|Warren
|12.50
|Palmer 01
|875
|1128
|Warren
|12.63
|Powders Springs 1A
|2580
|994
|Owens
|44.38
|Powders Springs 2A
|1814
|445
|Owens
|60.60
|Powders Springs 3A
|1985
|709
|Owens
|47.36
|Pitner 01
|929
|1159
|Warren
|11.02
|Rocky Mount 01
|1142
|1497
|Warren
|13.45
|Riverside 01
|1000
|107
|Owens
|80.67
|Roswell 01
|1888
|2603
|Warren
|15.92
|Roswell 02
|1351
|1691
|Warren
|11.18
|Sandy Plains 01
|1128
|1180
|Warren
|2.25
|Shallowford Falls 01
|1177
|1609
|Warren
|15.51
|Simpson 01
|661
|805
|Warren
|9.82
|Sewell Mill 01
|1336
|1438
|Warren
|3.68
|Sewell Mill 03
|1769
|1318
|Owens
|14.61
|Smyrna 1A
|1883
|579
|Owens
|52.97
|Smyrna 2A
|2725
|911
|Owens
|49.89
|Smyrna 3A
|2088
|1058
|Owens
|32.74
|Smyrna 3B
|1107
|804
|Owens
|15.86
|Smyrna 4A
|2598
|2066
|Owens
|11.41
|Smyrna 5A
|1927
|893
|Owens
|36.67
|Smyrna 6A
|2618
|1912
|Owens
|15.58
|Smyrna 7A
|3596
|1540
|Owens
|40.03
|Sope Creek 01
|748
|1064
|Warren
|17.44
|Sope Creek 02
|1746
|1845
|Warren
|2.76
|Sope Creek 03
|959
|1294
|Warren
|14.87
|Sweetwater 01
|1436
|856
|Owens
|25.31
|Sweetwater 02
|1508
|435
|Owens
|55.22
|Terrell Mill 01
|2393
|1100
|Owens
|37.02
|Timber Ridge 01
|870
|1146
|Warren
|13.69
|Vaughan 01
|847
|1679
|Warren
|32.94
|Vinings 01
|1525
|765
|Owens
|33.19
|Vinings 02
|2818
|1556
|Owens
|28.85
|Vinings 03
|2077
|1130
|Owens
|29.53
|Vinings 04
|1189
|1433
|Warren
|9.31
|Wade Green 02
|1849
|1626
|Owens
|6.42
|Willeo 01
|960
|1369
|Warren
|17.56
|Total:
|213143
|172706
