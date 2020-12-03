Cobb County Sheriff’s race between Owens and Warren: a look at the precincts

At first glance the color-coded results map for the race between incumbent Republican Sheriff Neil Warren, and Sheriff-elect Craig Owens doesn’t look much different from other countywide races, where Democrats dominated.

But the margin of victory for Owens, a major in the Cobb County Police Department and the commander of Precinct 2, was wider than for any countywide office.

Owens received 213,143 votes (or 55.24 percent of the total) to 172,706 votes for Warren (44.76 percent of the total).

Let’s take a look at a screenshot of the map showing the countywide distribution of Owens-majority precincts (coded in green) versus Warren-majority precincts (coded in dark blue).

You can view the interactive version of the map above by following this link.

As you can see it looks similar to the map of the chairmanship race for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Support for Owens ranged from Smyrna and Marietta southward, (with the exception of the Vinings 04 precinct to the lower right of the map), plus a corridor running up Cobb Parkway through Kennesaw and Acworth.

Support for Warren was concentrated in East Cobb and northwest Cobb, with a scattering of precincts in the Big Shanty/Bells Ferry area, and of course Vining 04, the one exception to Democratic dominance in the southern portion of the county.

A notable thing about the opposition to Warren is the margins by which he lost the precincts in which he was unpopular.

In addition to the general Democratic nature of the county at this point, the deaths in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and Warren’s involvement in culture war issues like his criticisms of the KSU cheerleaders who took the knee in protest of the death of Black people at the hands of police, took its toll on his numbers in Democratic-leaning precincts, particularly precincts with large Black majorities.

There are several ways of comparing two numbers and coming up with a percentage to indicate the difference, but the simplest and most intuitive one to use in elections is margin of victory, where you subtract the percentage of the total number of votes one candidate won from the percentage of votes the other candidate won. Programming it looks like this:

|(Candidate A votes / Total votes) * 100) – (Candidate B Votes / Total Votes) * 100))|

Put more simply, if Candidate A got 49 percent of the vote, and candidate B got 51 percent, the margin of victory would be 2 percent.

There were 16 precincts where the margin of victory was greater than 50 percent, and all of them were won by Owens.

Two South Cobb precincts gave Owens a whopping 87 percent (Bryant 01) and 84 percent (Bryant 02) margin of victory.

The closest Warren came to winning a precinct with a 50 percent margin was Mars Hill 01 in the northwest corner of the county, where he won with a 47 percent margin of victory. But most other Warren wins were much narrower.

So in precincts where Warren was unpopular, he was intensely unpopular.

Here are the precinct-by-precinct breakdowns. You can view a map of any of the precincts by clicking on the link on the name.