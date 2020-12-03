Trump loses 23 votes, Biden gains 1 in Cobb’s recount

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration certified the results of the recount of the 2020 presidential election in Cobb County.

According to the counts displayed on the video of the meeting, President Donald Trump lost a total of 23 votes in the recount, President-elect Joseph Biden gained one vote, and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson gained 4 votes.

Here is a screenshot of the results certified by the election board this afternoon.

Trump’s count on the Cobb County election results page was 165,459, while the recount put his total at 164,436.

Biden’s total on the results page was 226,846. The recount increased his total to 221,847.

Jorgenson increased from 6,441 to 6,445.