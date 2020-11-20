Cobb issues statement about social media chatter about election document shredding at Jim Miller Park

Cobb County distributed a statement about election document shredding at Jim Miller Park, which has been the subject of social media chatter.
The social media activity was generated by tweets from attorney Lin Wood who was involved in the failed court effort to get the Georgia’s election certification blocked.
Wood was in the news Thursday when his attempt to block certification of Georgia’s election results was dismissed by Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg.
The statement from Cobb County regarding the shredding
The following is being distributed on behalf of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.
There has been significant social media chatter about some document shredding at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center in Marietta, Georgia where our Elections Department had previously conducted the state-ordered re-tally of votes in the November 3rd election.
The shredding company routinely responds to the Elections Department following an election to help remove non-relevant materials that cannot be easily disposed of. The company did work at the Jim R. Miller Event Center early on Friday, November 20th, and helped dispose of the following items:
- Copies of apps printed from OnBase if we are looking for something (the originals are filed in evidence)
- Copies of outdated or changed procedures, policies, forms, notes, or form letters
- Regular and third-party envelopes with voter info on them
- Reports when we are finished doing ‘check off the list’ steps
- Sticky notes and phone messages with voter phone #s or email addresses
- White privacy envelopes after the election is certified.
- Printouts of old emails when we have a more current response in the chain
- Duplicates of faxed applications (when voters fax multiples copies of the same app all at the same time)
- There were a tub or two of applications we had copied for the December election and labels that we put in the shredder when the elections were combined and moved to January 5th
“None of these items are relevant to the election or the re-tally,” said Elections Director Janine Eveler. “Everything of consequence, including the ballots, absentee ballot applications with signatures, and anything else used in the count or re-tally remains on file. After an out-of-context video was shared on social media we contacted state officials to reassure them this was a routine clean-up operation and they could inspect our stored materials if they wish.”
Elections workers remain at the Jim R. Miller Event Center to help prepare for the January 5th runoff.
The tweets from Lin Wood implying impropriety
Attorney Lin Wood issued the following tweets today:
Cobb County, GA Patriots, check with Sheriff & Police Departments & demand full investigation of possible obstruction of justice & evidence destruction today.
Looks to me like they may be destroying election documents in Cobb County, GA.
What do you think?
More fake news from the activists calling themselves journalists… When have you even left the office or your kitchen to do any investigative work? You’re just putting out Propoganda. PROVE that Lin is wrong… Provide documentation not just your stupid words.
That’s not how it works. The burden of proof lies with the person making the positive claim. In this case, that person would be Lin Wood. It is his responsibility to provide evidence to support his claim. Since he’s failed to do this, it’s safe to assume that his claims are false. “That which can be asserted without evidence, can be dismissed without evidence.” -Christopher Hitchens
In this case, the burden of proof is on the election staff to prove that votes are valid.
.
Since they have failed to prove that any votes are valid, by ensuring that the ballots were cast by one and only one legal, resident, alive voter, then it’s safe to assume that those claims are false.
.
“That which can be asserted without evidence, can be dismissed without evidence.”
.
Where is the proof that the votes are valid?
If I’m a state in legal election litigation, common sense would tell you that shredding in any/ all forms looks bad..let stuff where it is until complete.
Unless you are dirty and in a hurry.
What’s the hurry?? This looked super suspicious —-did they have so much TRASH they had to call the trucks only hours after they did their bogus recount? My detective husband (retired 25 years) kept telling me they are going to shred evidence—I did not believe him. We can’t say for certain anything nefarious happened here—but the timing—the rush to get that stuff taken away sure looks bad for Cobb County.
Some of that stuff, like emails or envelopes, extra faxed ballots could be relevant when this goes to court. Should have had GOP monitors over it. Now, guess what? It gets in a lawsuit.
Did not some Georgia officials state that they could not do a complete recount because data was lost. Data was lost I would say, and this id the evidence. WOW! In your face proof of nationwide fraud as biden bragged about.
Yes, criminals always come clean and provide honest testimony whenever they have committed any crime! Nah, just can’t buy it, sorry, I tried.