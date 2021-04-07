Kennesaw to host its annual Book Swap

The City of Kennesaw sent the following news release about its annual Book Swap:

Kennesaw, GA (April 6, 2020) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host its popular Book Swap at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Saturday, May 1, from 8 to 11 a.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of the Community Center to allow for proper social distancing.

Area residents interested in participating can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records April 29 & 30 from noon to 8 p.m. and receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of items during “open swap” time on May 1. Books must have their front and back covers intact and be in good condition. CDs, DVDs and vinyl records must be in their original cases and fully operable. Magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content, unauthorized or illegal material will not be accepted.

Items will be organized into the following categories: Fiction, Children, Teen, Non-Fiction, DVDs and CDs/Vinyl. This swap is completely free; items cannot be purchased with money. Any remaining items left at the end of the swap will be donated.

There will be coffee and snacks (while supplies last) at the event. From 10 to 11 a.m., event organizers will begin doing two, three, four, etc. for one in an effort to clear out the remaining items.

Masks are highly encouraged at the event.