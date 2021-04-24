Rev. Dr. Steven Usry appointed senior pastor at Mt. Bethel UMC

The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church announced appointments of pastors to local churches for the upcoming term.

Among those appointments it was announced that Rev. Dr. Steven Usry will become the senior pastor of Mt. Bethel UMC in East Cobb effective July 1. Rev. Usry will be transferred from Sugarloaf UMC in Duluth, Georgia.

Here is the complete press release announcing the new appointments:

Atlanta, Ga. (April 19, 2021) – Leaders of the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church have released this year’s annual announcement of appointment changes of clergy. Information was shared on Sunday, April 18, 2021, which was Announcement Sunday in the nearly 800 churches of the conference.

Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, and the Conference Cabinet, projected 70 appointment changes in the region. Among them are four in the Central West District comprised of Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Haralson, and Paulding counties. The appointments are effective July 1, 2021.

The appointments include the naming of the Rev. Dr. Steven Usry as senior pastor of Mt. Bethel UMC in Marietta (East Cobb). The Rev. Dr. Usry will be joining Mt. Bethel UMC from Sugarloaf UMC in Duluth, Georgia.

The Central West District appointments are:

Bremen First UMC

321 Hamilton Ave, Bremen, GA 30110

Rev. David Blackwood, Pastor-in-Charge

Bright Star UMC

3715 Bright Star Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135

Rev. Orlando Evans, Pastor-in-Charge

Douglasville First UMC

6167 Prestley Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134

Rev. Genetha Rice-Singleton, Associate Pastor

Mt. Bethel UMC

4385 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068

Rev. Dr. Steven Usry, Pastor-in-Charge

Rev. Dr. Usry attended seminary at Candler School of Theology at Emory University and received his doctorate from Asbury Theological Seminary. He is an ordained an elder in the North Georgia Conference.

Quote from Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson

“The North Georgia Conference appreciates the graciousness of these 70 pastors as they receive new appointments and embrace new challenges and opportunities to share the word of God’s love,” said Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church. “Through their efforts we will be able to make great strides towards fulfilling the Conference’s mission ‘To make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world’.”

Quote from the Rev. Dr. Steven Usry

“We have all witnessed how the pandemic has created new realities for churches of all faiths,” said the Rev. Dr. Steven Usry. “One of my first tasks will be helping to establish a post-pandemic identity for Mt. Bethel UMC that is vital and effective at reaching the East Cobb community. Most importantly, I look forward to bringing my gifts of healing and hope to this new appointment.”

Quote from District Superintendent Rev. Dr. Jessica E Terrell

“The churches of the Central West District are pleased to welcome these pastors to their new appointments,” said the Rev. Dr. Jessica E Terrell, district superintendent of the Central West District of the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church. “Spring is a time for growth and renewal and these pastors will play a pivotal role in growing each of their local communities.”

In The United Methodist Church, clergy agree to serve where their bishop appoints them. Appointments are for one year periods. The goal each year is to match the gifts and graces of each pastor with the ministry needs of a particular congregation and community in a particular season.

##

About the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church

Comprised of nearly 800 churches, more than 1,300 clergy members, and approximately 340,000 lay members, The North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church seeks to develop principled Christian leaders, to engage in ministry with the poor, improve global health, advocate for justice, respond to disasters, and fulfill the mission of the denomination: “To make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.” Currently, it is the largest United Methodist Conference in the United States. For more information visit www. www.ngumc.org