Kennesaw receives clean audit report

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw received a clean opinion on its annual audit report for fiscal year 2020 Monday.

A clean report means the auditor found that the city followed accounting standards and the reports are free from material misstatements and errors.

Adam Fraley, partner at Mauldin & Jenkins, said, “The finance office and everyone outside of finance that we encountered through our audit procedures were completely cooperative, timely in getting us all the information that we need.”

Kennesaw exceeds Georgia’s legal requirements by providing a comprehensive annual financial report. To read the report in full, go here .

In other business:

*The 0.3-acre property at 3076 Cherokee Street was approved for rezoning from R-15 single-family residential to central business district (CBD). The A.M. Hildebrand house, built in 1887, is located on the property and is part of the historic district. The property owner intends to fix the home up in accordance to the zoning standards, said Zoning Administrator Darryl Simmons. The owner was cited last year for having work done without a permit.

*Council authorized the disposal of several surplus city vehicles. Staff will attempt to sell the vehicles, but if unable, they will be sold as scrap metal. Six vehicles are from the police department, two from building services, two from public works and three from parks and recreation.

*Portions of right of way on Keene Street and right of way on Burrell Court were approved for abandonment. The City also agreed to exchange portions of the abandoned rights of way to Arris Kennesaw, LLC for future dedication of new rights of way.

*At the urging of the economic development department and by request from Sanctuary Development, Council approved the beginning of the abandonment of Chalker Park on the former Poplar Drive. The city already abandoned the rights to Poplar Drive as part of Sanctuary’s 55-acre Eastpark Village mixed-use development.

Kennesaw City Council meetings take place on Mondays at 6:30 in City Hall Council Chambers. Meetings can be viewed live online at the city’s Facebook page . Anyone wishing to make public comment without attending can email kennesawcouncil@kennesaw-ga.gov no later than 6:00 PM the night of the regular meeting..

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.