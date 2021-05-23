Detainee dies in custody in Cobb County jail

A detainee died in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center this morning, according to a public information release from Saba Long, spokesperson for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

The public information release is reprinted below, and the Courier will update the story as more information becomes available:

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced a male detainee passed away at 9:38 a.m. Sunday, May 23. Next of kin were notified this afternoon.



The individual was brought in Saturday evening for criminal trespassing and was placed in a holding cell for intake. He became destructive and combative and attacked deputies, causing them injuries. Georgia Bureau of Investigation has begun an initial investigation at the request of Sheriff Craig Owens.



The Sheriff’s Office is also awaiting the results of a pathology report. Given the detainee’s aggressive behavior towards the deputies and medical staff and the sheer force with which he attacked them, there is reason to believe he may have been under the influence of a substance. We will share additional information as it becomes available.