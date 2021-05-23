Cobb senior centers announce new protocols effective June 1

Cobb Senior Services announced new protocols for their multipurpose centers and neighborhood centers that are scheduled to go into effect beginning June 1.

The multipurpose centers, which include the Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center will have the following protocols and hours:

Days/Hours of Operation are Monday –Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm

Masks, while no longer required, are encouraged to be worn inside all senior centers.

Temperature screenings, while no longer required, are encouraged to continue upon arrival at the senior centers.

Programming consists of ongoing activities, classes, and seminars.

Virtual programming will continue to be offered

Groups will begin to return to the centers as space allows

Registration is available online and by telephone only

Food may be brought in by individuals (lunch/snacks/drinks). Microwaves will be available for use.

No food/coffee will be provided by the centers except for special events, at which boxed or pre-packaged meals will be offered, whether the event is inside or outside.

Water fountains will be available

The neighborhood centers, including the Austell Neighborhood Center, the Marietta Neighborhood Center, and the Noth Cobb Neighborhood Center (which is housed within the multipurpose North Cobb Senior Center) will have the following protocols and hours:

Days/Hours of Operation will be Monday – Friday, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Maximum number of twenty (20). This number includes drive in clients.

Masks will still be required to be worn while in a Cobb County vehicle.

Temperature screenings are required prior to boarding a Cobb County vehicle.

Programming will consist of ongoing activities, nutrition education, required grant programming, seminars, and socialization.

Virtual programming will continue to be offered

Food may be brought by individuals (lunch/snacks/drinks). Microwaves will be available for use.

Water fountains will be available.

Please contact Cobb Senior Services at 770-528-5355 or CobbSeniors@cobbcounty.org if you have any questions. Updated information may be found at www.CobbSeniors.org.