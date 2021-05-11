New bike share station in Galleria Gardens in the Cumberland CID

The Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID) announced in a press release that a new bike share station has been launched at Galleria Gardens.

There are now seven stations in the Cumberland Bike Share project.

“We are thrilled to feature this bike station within one of the largest most bustling office centers in the region,” said Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland CID in the press release. “We appreciate the partnership with Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Childress Klein to bring bike share to their tenants and the surrounding Cumberland community. The CID Bike Share program is designed to provide a viable transportation alternative to explore and discover the best of what Cumberland has to offer.”

The Cumberland area is the home to a network of mixed-use trails and greenspace, includes Truist Stadium and the Battery, and is connected to the Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area by its network of trails.

To find out more about station locations, visit Cumberland Bike Share webpage (https://www.cumberlandtrails.org/cumberland-bike-share/.) To rent a bike, download the Movatic app on your smartphone and follow the registration guide.

To read more about the network of trails in the Cumberland area and other projects of the Cumberland CID visit this link.

About the Cumberland CID

According to its website:

The Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), Georgia’s first CID, is a public-private assessment district in northwest Atlanta. It is an organization through which local commercial property owners can advance necessary public infrastructure projects that enhance property values as well as the greater community. Originally formed in 1988 by business leaders interested in improving highway access for the emerging Cumberland submarket, the CID went a step further and created a master road plan for the area. The Cumberland CID now represents 190 commercial property owners (residential excluded) and facilitates additional road and transit infrastructure improvements, streetscapes and beautification projects, bicycle and walking trails, alternate commute programs and services as well as community planning.