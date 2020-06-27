CCID launches Cumberland Trails website

The Cumberland Community Improvement District (CCID) launched a website dedicated to the over 38 miles of trails in Cobb County’s Cumberland area.

The trails include the Bob Callan Trail, the Akers Mill Trail, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, the Battery Atlanta Walking Trail, the West Palisades Trail and the Cochran Shoals Trail.

The introduction on the website describes the Cumberland network of trails as follows:

Cobb County’s largest commercial district serves as a hub for urban trails, with nearly 38 miles of trails for residents and visitors to explore and interact with Cumberland’s rich natural assets. The multifaceted trail network has many spokes that wind through Cumberland’s vibrant core area, joining eateries, shops, Truist Park, 840 acres of national park land and more—with some trails connecting to the Silver Comet Trail and eventually to the Atlanta BeltLine.

The following trails are described in fuller detail on their website.

Bob Callan Trail

The 4-mile Bob Callan Trail is part of the Rottenwood Creek Trail, which is in turn one of the priority projects on Cobb County’s Greenways and Trails Master Plan.

The trailhead for the Bob Callan Trail is at Interstate North Parkway and Cumberland Boulevard, and the trail connects the Cumberland area with the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area.

Akers Mill Trail

The 4-mile Akers Mill Trail is split into two sections by the Rottenwood Creek Trail.

The western part of the trail goes by Cumberland Mall, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center and the Galleria Convention Center.

The eastern portion provides access to the Chattahoochee National Recreation Center trailhead at Paces Mill.

Battery Atlanta Walking Trail

The Battery Atlanta Walking Trail is a mile-and-a-half loop around the attractions at the Battery, including the shops and restaurants, and Truist Park, home stadium of the Atlanta Braves.

West Palisades Trail

The 6.4 mile West Palisades Trail gives visitors a chance to explore part of the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area. There are entrances from Cobb Parkway and Akers Mill road. Check out the addresses and map on the Cumberland Trails website page for the trail.

Cochran Shoals Trail

The popular 3.1 mile Cochran Shoals Trail runs along the west bank of the Chattahoochee River within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Center.

Check out this map for directions to the two access points for the trail