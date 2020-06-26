Senior Citizen Council of Cobb Food Drive July 8

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County will be conducting a food drive on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a drive-through food drop-off in the Cobb Senior Wellness Center parking lot at 1150 Powder Springs Road, Marietta, GA.

The following items are needed:

· Peanut Butter

· Instant Oatmeal/grits

· Dried fruit

· Chewy granola bars

· Breakfast bars

· Applesauce/fruit cocktail

· Juice boxes

· Cereal-small, individual boxes

· Shelf stable milk

· Chicken, tuna

· Canned meats

· Microwave rice

· Crackers

· Canned Soup

· Canned vegetables

· Canned Beans

· Fruit cups

· Canned fruit

· Macaroni & cheese cups

· Dried mashed potatoes (flakes)

· Spaghetti O’s/ Ravioli

· Additional Items:

· Toilet Paper

· Baby wipes

· Travel-size toiletries (soap, shampoo}