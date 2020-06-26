Senior Citizen Council of Cobb Food Drive July 8

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County will be conducting a food drive on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a drive-through food drop-off in the Cobb Senior Wellness Center parking lot at 1150 Powder Springs Road, Marietta, GA.
The following items are needed:
· Peanut Butter
· Instant Oatmeal/grits
· Dried fruit
· Chewy granola bars
· Breakfast bars
· Applesauce/fruit cocktail
· Juice boxes
· Cereal-small, individual boxes
· Shelf stable milk
· Chicken, tuna
· Canned meats
· Microwave rice
· Crackers
· Canned Soup
· Canned vegetables
· Canned Beans
· Fruit cups
· Canned fruit
· Macaroni & cheese cups
· Dried mashed potatoes (flakes)
· Spaghetti O’s/ Ravioli
· Additional Items:
· Toilet Paper
· Baby wipes
· Travel-size toiletries (soap, shampoo}
