Logo of the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County (the name of the organization with a red graphic in the outline of the county in the upper right-hand corner.Logo of the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County (used by permission)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 26, 2020

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County will be conducting a food drive on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a drive-through food drop-off in the Cobb Senior Wellness Center parking lot at 1150 Powder Springs Road, Marietta, GA.

The following items are needed:

· Peanut Butter

· Instant Oatmeal/grits

· Dried fruit

· Chewy granola bars

· Breakfast bars

· Applesauce/fruit cocktail

· Juice boxes

· Cereal-small, individual boxes

· Shelf stable milk

· Chicken, tuna

· Canned meats

· Microwave rice

· Crackers

· Canned Soup

· Canned vegetables

· Canned Beans

· Fruit cups

· Canned fruit

· Macaroni & cheese cups

· Dried mashed potatoes (flakes)

· Spaghetti O’s/ Ravioli

· Additional Items:

· Toilet Paper

· Baby wipes

· Travel-size toiletries (soap, shampoo}

4 Comments on "Senior Citizen Council of Cobb Food Drive July 8"

