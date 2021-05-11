Gresham Smith to design first phase of Chattahoochee River Trail in Mableton

The design firm Gresham Smith has been awarded the contract to design the first phase of of the Chattahoochee River Trail that will parallel the river between Mableton Parkway and the Chattahoochee River in Mableton.

The press release from the firm, which has further details about the project, is reprinted below:

ATLANTA – Gresham Smith is excited to announce that it has been selected to design the first phase of the Chattahoochee River Trail Pedestrian Improvements project overseen by Cobb County.

The project carries special significance because it stems from the award-winning Chattahoochee RiverLands Greenway Study, developed by a multidisciplinary team and led by SCAPE Landscape Architecture. The 100-mile study seeks to reunite the river with the Metro Atlanta region and link suburban, urban and rural communities into a continuous public realm. This project is seen as a pilot for the study’s larger vision, intended to test and demonstrate design strategies that will ultimately lead to a cohesive network of public trails, water access and greenspace along the waterway.

Located on the county-owned land between Mableton Parkway and Veterans Memorial Highway, the project will ultimately include approximately 2.4 miles of pedestrian and bike-friendly trails that will connect to other nearby trails. The first phase will focus on approximately 1.3 miles of biking and walking trails including four segments of boardwalk north of Nickajack Creek.

Rooted in the concept of the goals of the overall RiverLands study, the project will explore the opportunities and challenges of designing a trail along the river. The project will include two “nooks”—or areas for small outdoor social gatherings, resting areas and opportunities to explore the surrounding habitat.

“Phase I of the Chattahoochee River Trail Pedestrian Improvements is the first step in the larger rollout of the RiverLands project,” said Jody Braswell, Georgia state transportation leader at Gresham Smith. “Our design work will show the potential in the one of the region’s most appreciated but underutilized landmarks, and we look forward to working with Cobb County on this first phase.”

