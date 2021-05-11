Suspected homicide/suicide at Riverside EpiCenter

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a homicide and suicide at the Riverside EpiCenter on Riverside Parkway.

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to redact the names of people involved in tragic events until investigations are completed unless we decide there is a compelling reason to make the names public]

Sgt Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department issued the following public information release on the tragic incident.

Officers were initially called to investigate a report of shots fired at The Riverside EpiCenter at 11:01 a.m. Officers located the deceased victim, 27-year-old [female victim – name redacted] of Austell, in the rear of the parking area. They also found the deceased suspect, 38-year-old [male suspect – name redacted ] of Douglasville, near the victim. Both the victim and suspect had been shot. Based on eye witnesses and video information obtained by detectives at the scene it was determined that [male suspect – name redacted ] had physically assaulted [female victim – name redacted] before shooting her. He then turned the handgun on himself and shot himself. This appears to be a domestic related incident. This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

Statement of the Riverside EpiCenter on the incident

The Riverside EpiCenter issued the following statement on the tragic incident:

Austell, Georgia–On Monday May 10, 2021 at approximately 11AM, Riverside EpiCenter was saddened to learn of a domestichomicide–suicidethat occurred on its grounds. Cobb County Police officials were immediately notified. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a Riverside EpiCenter employee was among the deceased. “At this time, not much is known about what happened. Our hearts go out to the family of our beloved team member, especially the young child. Many of our staff are grieving and our attention now turns to loving and caring forthose who remain,” said Dr. Christopher Boyd, Riverside EpiCenter General Manager. “We pray for all families who deal with domestic issues and hope that they seek help before it is too late.” Other than this press release, the Riverside EpiCenter will make no other public statements about this incident out of respect for the families involved. Please direct all future communication to the Public Information Office for the Cobb County Police Department.