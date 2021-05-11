Powder Springs announces COVID vaccination opportunities

The City of Powder Springs announced the availability of COVID vaccination appointments beginning in mid-May.

More details are in the news release from the city reprinted below:

The City of Powder Springs is partnering with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Georgia to provide two COVID-19 vaccine opportunities starting in mid-May.

The public may register for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine through CORE Georgia for a May 18/June 15 series, with the shots given from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ford Center Reception Hall, 4181 Atlanta St. in Powder Springs.

A registration link is not yet available but will be posted on cityofpowdersprings.org when published.



Cobb & Douglas Public Health’s outreach clinic is offering the two-shot Moderna vaccine in a May 25 and June 22 vaccination series at the Ford Center, with the shots given those days from 4 to 7 p.m. To register, visit https://cdph.jotform.com/211293893384969.



Additional vaccination opportunities, including those utilizing the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may be forthcoming and will be announced by the city if and when confirmed.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health encourages those who wish to speak with a public health operator concerning COVID-19 and their vaccine options to call 833-974-3366 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.