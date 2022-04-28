Cobb & Douglas Public Health partnering with YMCA to celebrate Health Kids Day Saturday

Cobb & Douglas Public Health will be on hand at the McCleskey-East Cobb YMCA (YMCA) on Saturday, April 30, 2022 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new outdoor fitness circuit.

The occasion is Healthy Kids Day.

The metro Atlanta YMCA is hosting 18 festivals at their facilities across the region to celebrate the day, including three in Cobb County.

To read more about the events, and about CDPH’s role in Healthy Kids Day, read the press release we’ve reprinted below:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health Partners with YMCA for Ribbon Cutting Ceremony During Healthy Kids Day

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) will be celebrating Healthy Kids Day at the McCleskey-East Cobb YMCA (YMCA) on Saturday, April 30, 2022. This event will mark the grand opening of the YMCA’s new outdoor fitness circuit. CDPH selected YMCA as a recipient of the 2020-2021 Community Health Improvement Plan Partnership grant (CHIP Partnership Grant) and they received $15,000 for the new outdoor fitness circuit to increase physical activity in the community.

“We are happy to have YMCA as a community partner and awardee for this past year’s CHIP grant. We are continuing to invest in equitable initiatives that will increase the community’s ability to achieve their health and wellness goals, especially those that are at an increased risk for chronic diseases,” said Health Equity and Community Engagement Director Jazmyn McCloud.

The Healthy Kids Day event will take place at 1055 East Piedmont Road, Marietta, Georgia 30062 and will feature many activities and programs for everyone in attendance. The Healthy Kids event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am and the ribbon cutting will take place at noon. After the ceremony, guests will be welcomed to join in for a tour of the facility, demonstration of the new circuit, and light refreshments.

“We’re excited to showcase the new outdoor fitness circuit and offer McCleskey-East Cobb Family Y members and community members the opportunity to improve their health and well-being,” said Becky Shipley, group vice president of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “Through our partnership with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, we will continue to build healthy, confident, secure and connected children, families and communities.”

For more information about the CHIP grant and other healthy equity initiatives offered at CDPH, please contact Jazmyn McCloud at Jazmyn.mccloud@dph.ga.gov or 770-514-2407.

About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Since 1920, Cobb & Douglas Public Health, along with the Georgia Department of Public Health, has been committed to the vision of “Healthier Lives. Healthier Community.” We are dedicated to improving our residents’ quality of life by tracking and preventing the spread of disease, promoting health and safety, providing exceptional medical services, and ensuring that our community is prepared for public health emergencies. For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.

About the YMCA of Metro Atlanta

For more than 160 years the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been impacting lives and strengthening communities. As Atlanta has grown, the YMCA has also evolved to meet the changing needs of our community. Well-thought-out planning, while engaging stakeholders at various levels, provides the backdrop for sustainable change and positive impact at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. By providing impactful services and support networks, and building bridges between people from all backgrounds, the Y has maintained its relevance, helping to create stronger, more cohesive communities for all. https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/160