Paul Simon promoted to partner at law firm Hedgepeth Heredia

Hedgepeth Heredia, a Cobb County-based law firm located in the Cumberland area, distributed the following announcement about the promotion of attorney Paul Simon to partnership in the firm.

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 — Paul Simon has been named Partner at family law firm Hedgepeth Heredia.

Simon has practiced family law exclusively his entire legal career and strategizes to achieve the best outcome for his clients.

He is a member of the Family Law Section of the Atlanta Bar Association and the Family Law Section and Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia. He is a published author with work in the Daily Report and American Journal of Trial Advocacy.

“We are proud to name Paul Simon as a partner with Hedgepeth Heredia,” said Hannibal Heredia, managing partner at Hedgepeth Heredia. “His experience and work to achieve the best for his clients is unparalleled.”

Simon received his B.A. in Political Science from the University of Georgia. He went on to receive his JD from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University where he served as president of his law school class.

When not working, Simon enjoys working out, spending time with friends and playing golf (although he admits he is a terrible golfer). He is also excited for the return of live entertainment. He lives in Brookhaven.

About Hedgepeth Heredia

Hedgepeth Heredia LLC is an Atlanta-based family law practice. The firm’s partners — Jon Hedgepeth, Hannibal Heredia, Jessica Fagan, and Paul Simon — are some of Georgia’s most highly regarded and respected attorneys in family law. Their areas of expertise include divorce and separation, custody, support, property division, paternity, prenuptial/post nuptial agreements, adoption and alternative reproduction.

The firm is AV-rated and its partners have been extensively recognized and honored with the legal community’s top awards, including Atlanta magazine’s “Super Lawyers,” Super Lawyers magazine’s “Top 100 Lawyers in Georgia,” and Georgia Trend magazine’s “Legal Elite.” Learn more about the firm at www.HHFamilyLaw.com.