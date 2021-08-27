Cobb school COVID cases now at 2,797

The Cobb County School District reported today in their weekly update that the number of cumulative COVID cases has now reached 2,797 cases since July 1 , with 2,698 of the cases since school opened on August 2. 1,026 of them are active cases.

Elementary Schools Active Cumulative Acworth Intermediate 7 21 Addison 4 11 Argyle 3 5 Austell 1 10 Baker 28 56 Bells Ferry 4 22 Belmont Hills 1 4 Big Shanty Inter. 0 6 Birney 2 13 Blackwell 7 22 Brumby 15 23 Bryant 8 20 Bullard 11 26 Chalker 5 15 Cheatham Hill 10 24 City View 4 19 Clarkdale 4 18 Clay Harmony Leland 1 10 Compton 2 11 Davis 16 37 Dowell 10 54 Due West 3 6 East Side 22 106 Eastvalley 2 15 Elementary Virtual Program 0 0 Fair Oaks 4 10 Ford 12 33 Frey 9 35 Garrison Mill 15 31 Green Acres 0 2 Haven at Skyview 1 2 Hayes 11 31 Hendricks 3 6 Hollydale 10 21 Keheley 1 4 Kemp 3 8 Kennesaw Primary 1 11 Kincaid 2 11 King Springs 9 27 LaBelle 2 4 Lewis 5 14 Mableton 7 24 McCall Primary 2 7 Milford 3 8 Mount Bethel 11 25 Mountain View 5 20 Murdock 14 36 Nicholson 8 13 Nickajack 23 61 Norton Park 6 14 Pickett’s Mill 3 9 Pitner 8 24 Powder Springs 9 31 Powers Ferry 1 5 Riverside 6 9 Rocky Mount 5 22 Russell 2 6 Sanders 7 22 Sedalia Park 5 28 Shallowford Falls 0 3 Smyrna 7 18 Sope Creek 18 23 South Cobb Early Learning Center 1 1 Still 10 35 Teasley 5 14 Timber Ridge 1 7 Tritt 1 12 Varner 7 10 Vaughan 17 27

Middle Schools Active Cumulative Awtrey 8 15 Barber 17 60 Campbell 12 22 Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle 0 0 Cooper 25 42 Daniell 8 24 Dickerson 5 13 Dodgen 9 28 Durham 9 17 East Cobb 5 20 Floyd 1 10 Garrett 16 33 Griffin 16 35 Hightower Trail 7 16 Lindley 20 33 Lindley 6th Grade Academy 1 9 Lost Mountain 12 30 Lovinggood 4 11 Mabry 14 21 McCleskey 17 31 McClure 10 27 Palmer 4 15 Pearson 2 10 Pine Mountain 9 25 Simpson 7 20 Smitha 8 19 Tapp 9 23

High Schools Active Cumulative Allatoona 22 57 Campbell 25 50 Cobb Horizon 1 6 Cobb Online Learning Academy – High 0 0 Harrison 17 38 Hillgrove 14 51 Kell 15 23 Kennesaw Mountain 19 44 Lassiter 14 38 McEachern 27 55 North Cobb 18 46 Osborne 15 28 Pebblebrook 19 41 Pope 2 20 South Cobb 10 39 Sprayberry 69 120 Walton 17 67 Wheeler 17 48

Cobb schools and COVID precautions

The Cobb County School District has come under criticism from many of the parents in the district for its refusal to follow CDC recommendations on protecting its students from COVID-19.

Rise in number of COVID cases among children

In a message to the Cobb community yesterday, Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health expressed alarm at the increase in the number of children infected with the virus.

“In children 5-17 years-old, there has been a 60% increase in cases since last week, and we have seen numbers double for children aged 11-17,” she wrote. “The number of cases and outbreaks reported in schools is also very high.”