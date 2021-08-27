Cobb school COVID cases now at 2,797

The Cobb County School District reported today in their weekly update that the number of cumulative COVID cases has now reached 2,797 cases since July 1 , with 2,698 of the cases since school opened on August 2. 1,026 of them are active cases.
|Elementary Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Acworth Intermediate
|7
|21
|Addison
|4
|11
|Argyle
|3
|5
|Austell
|1
|10
|Baker
|28
|56
|Bells Ferry
|4
|22
|Belmont Hills
|1
|4
|Big Shanty Inter.
|0
|6
|Birney
|2
|13
|Blackwell
|7
|22
|Brumby
|15
|23
|Bryant
|8
|20
|Bullard
|11
|26
|Chalker
|5
|15
|Cheatham Hill
|10
|24
|City View
|4
|19
|Clarkdale
|4
|18
|Clay Harmony Leland
|1
|10
|Compton
|2
|11
|Davis
|16
|37
|Dowell
|10
|54
|Due West
|3
|6
|East Side
|22
|106
|Eastvalley
|2
|15
|Elementary Virtual Program
|0
|0
|Fair Oaks
|4
|10
|Ford
|12
|33
|Frey
|9
|35
|Garrison Mill
|15
|31
|Green Acres
|0
|2
|Haven at Skyview
|1
|2
|Hayes
|11
|31
|Hendricks
|3
|6
|Hollydale
|10
|21
|Keheley
|1
|4
|Kemp
|3
|8
|Kennesaw Primary
|1
|11
|Kincaid
|2
|11
|King Springs
|9
|27
|LaBelle
|2
|4
|Lewis
|5
|14
|Mableton
|7
|24
|McCall Primary
|2
|7
|Milford
|3
|8
|Mount Bethel
|11
|25
|Mountain View
|5
|20
|Murdock
|14
|36
|Nicholson
|8
|13
|Nickajack
|23
|61
|Norton Park
|6
|14
|Pickett’s Mill
|3
|9
|Pitner
|8
|24
|Powder Springs
|9
|31
|Powers Ferry
|1
|5
|Riverside
|6
|9
|Rocky Mount
|5
|22
|Russell
|2
|6
|Sanders
|7
|22
|Sedalia Park
|5
|28
|Shallowford Falls
|0
|3
|Smyrna
|7
|18
|Sope Creek
|18
|23
|South Cobb Early Learning Center
|1
|1
|Still
|10
|35
|Teasley
|5
|14
|Timber Ridge
|1
|7
|Tritt
|1
|12
|Varner
|7
|10
|Vaughan
|17
|27
|Middle Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Awtrey
|8
|15
|Barber
|17
|60
|Campbell
|12
|22
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle
|0
|0
|Cooper
|25
|42
|Daniell
|8
|24
|Dickerson
|5
|13
|Dodgen
|9
|28
|Durham
|9
|17
|East Cobb
|5
|20
|Floyd
|1
|10
|Garrett
|16
|33
|Griffin
|16
|35
|Hightower Trail
|7
|16
|Lindley
|20
|33
|Lindley 6th Grade Academy
|1
|9
|Lost Mountain
|12
|30
|Lovinggood
|4
|11
|Mabry
|14
|21
|McCleskey
|17
|31
|McClure
|10
|27
|Palmer
|4
|15
|Pearson
|2
|10
|Pine Mountain
|9
|25
|Simpson
|7
|20
|Smitha
|8
|19
|Tapp
|9
|23
|High Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Allatoona
|22
|57
|Campbell
|25
|50
|Cobb Horizon
|1
|6
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – High
|0
|0
|Harrison
|17
|38
|Hillgrove
|14
|51
|Kell
|15
|23
|Kennesaw Mountain
|19
|44
|Lassiter
|14
|38
|McEachern
|27
|55
|North Cobb
|18
|46
|Osborne
|15
|28
|Pebblebrook
|19
|41
|Pope
|2
|20
|South Cobb
|10
|39
|Sprayberry
|69
|120
|Walton
|17
|67
|Wheeler
|17
|48
Cobb schools and COVID precautions
The Cobb County School District has come under criticism from many of the parents in the district for its refusal to follow CDC recommendations on protecting its students from COVID-19.
Rise in number of COVID cases among children
In a message to the Cobb community yesterday, Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health expressed alarm at the increase in the number of children infected with the virus.
“In children 5-17 years-old, there has been a 60% increase in cases since last week, and we have seen numbers double for children aged 11-17,” she wrote. “The number of cases and outbreaks reported in schools is also very high.”
The U.S. is projected to see nearly 100,000 more COVID-19 deaths between now and December 1, according to the nation’s most closely watched forecasting model. But health experts say that toll could be cut in half if nearly everyone wore a mask in public spaces.
In other words, what the coronavirus has in store this fall depends on human behavior.
“Behavior is really going to determine if, when and how sustainably the current wave subsides,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium. “We cannot stop Delta in its tracks, but we can change our behavior overnight.”