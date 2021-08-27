Cobb school COVID cases now at 2,797

Hot Topics

coronavirus image -- a white sphere with red corona spikes emanating outwardThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (public domain image)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 27, 2021

The Cobb County School District reported today in their weekly update that the number of cumulative COVID cases has now reached 2,797 cases since July 1 , with 2,698 of the cases since school opened on August 2. 1,026 of them are active cases.

Elementary SchoolsActiveCumulative
Acworth Intermediate721
Addison411
Argyle35
Austell110
Baker2856
Bells Ferry422
Belmont Hills14
Big Shanty Inter.06
Birney213
Blackwell722
Brumby1523
Bryant820
Bullard1126
Chalker515
Cheatham Hill1024
City View419
Clarkdale418
Clay Harmony Leland110
Compton211
Davis1637
Dowell1054
Due West36
East Side22106
Eastvalley215
Elementary Virtual Program00
Fair Oaks410
Ford1233
Frey935
Garrison Mill1531
Green Acres02
Haven at Skyview12
Hayes1131
Hendricks36
Hollydale1021
Keheley14
Kemp38
Kennesaw Primary111
Kincaid211
King Springs927
LaBelle24
Lewis514
Mableton724
McCall Primary27
Milford38
Mount Bethel1125
Mountain View520
Murdock1436
Nicholson813
Nickajack2361
Norton Park614
Pickett’s Mill39
Pitner824
Powder Springs931
Powers Ferry15
Riverside69
Rocky Mount522
Russell26
Sanders722
Sedalia Park528
Shallowford Falls03
Smyrna718
Sope Creek1823
South Cobb Early Learning Center11
Still1035
Teasley514
Timber Ridge17
Tritt112
Varner710
Vaughan1727
Middle SchoolsActiveCumulative
Awtrey815
Barber1760
Campbell1222
Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle00
Cooper2542
Daniell824
Dickerson513
Dodgen928
Durham917
East Cobb520
Floyd110
Garrett1633
Griffin1635
Hightower Trail716
Lindley2033
Lindley 6th Grade Academy19
Lost Mountain1230
Lovinggood411
Mabry1421
McCleskey1731
McClure1027
Palmer415
Pearson210
Pine Mountain925
Simpson720
Smitha819
Tapp923
High SchoolsActiveCumulative
Allatoona2257
Campbell2550
Cobb Horizon16
Cobb Online Learning Academy – High00
Harrison1738
Hillgrove1451
Kell1523
Kennesaw Mountain1944
Lassiter1438
McEachern2755
North Cobb1846
Osborne1528
Pebblebrook1941
Pope220
South Cobb1039
Sprayberry69120
Walton1767
Wheeler1748

Cobb schools and COVID precautions

The Cobb County School District has come under criticism from many of the parents in the district for its refusal to follow CDC recommendations on protecting its students from COVID-19.

Rise in number of COVID cases among children

In a message to the Cobb community yesterday, Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health expressed alarm at the increase in the number of children infected with the virus.

“In children 5-17 years-old, there has been a 60% increase in cases since last week, and we have seen numbers double for children aged 11-17,” she wrote. “The number of cases and outbreaks reported in schools is also very high.”

  1. Clark | August 27, 2021 at 2:40 pm | Reply

    The U.S. is projected to see nearly 100,000 more COVID-19 deaths between now and December 1, according to the nation’s most closely watched forecasting model. But health experts say that toll could be cut in half if nearly everyone wore a mask in public spaces.

    In other words, what the coronavirus has in store this fall depends on human behavior.

    “Behavior is really going to determine if, when and how sustainably the current wave subsides,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium. “We cannot stop Delta in its tracks, but we can change our behavior overnight.”

