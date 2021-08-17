Powder Springs to hold outdoor town hall August 24

Powder Springs will feature representatives from its city departments in an open-air town hall on Tuesday August 24.

For further information see their announcement from their web site, reprinted below:

The City of Powder Springs will hold its next quarterly town hall outdoors and in an open house format from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Thurman Springs Park. Tents will be placed around the park for each city department. Residents and visitors can drop in any time during the event to speak to city staff to learn about ongoing initiatives or to provide feedback on matters of their concern. Elected officials also will be in attendance. For those who cannot attend, and also to provide a snapshot of city department initiatives, a video will be produced to highlight a number of ongoing and future projects. It is expected to be released on or before Monday, Aug. 23. In the case of rain or inclement weather, the open house/town hall will be rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31.