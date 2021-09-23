Annual Cobb Diaper Day to take place virtually this year

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Cobb Diaper Day will be conducted virtually this year.

The purpose of the annual event is to collect diapers for low-income families.

According to the press release for the event:

All diaper donations will be given to the Cobb Douglas Public Health Teen Pregnancy Program, Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County, LiveSafe Resources, MUST Ministries, Ser Familia, Simple Needs GA, South Cobb United, Sweetwater Mission and The Center for Family Resources for distribution to help ease some of the burdens of the thousands of families in critical need.

Organizations, companies and individuals are encouraged to donate to the Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund (managed by Cobb Community Foundation), purchase diapers through their Amazon Wish-list and hold diaper drives, especially during Diaper Need Awareness Week,being held September 27 – October 3, 2021. Also, community-wide collection dates are October 13 from 8 am to 4 pm and October 27 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Cobb EMC Solar Flower Garden in Marietta, Georgia.

This is the 13th year of the event.

The Cobb Diaper Day Committee was founded by the late Barbara Hickey. According to the committee more than a million diapers have been donated and distributed to low-income families in Cobb County.

The goal this year is to donate more than 100,000 diapers.

According to the press release:

Low-income families often have the daily stress of choosing between food and diapers. Prolonged wearing of a wet diaper causes diaper rash, and a crying baby leads to more stress in the home. Low-income families also face the facts that:

Food stamps do not include hygiene products, such as diapers.

On average, the cost to purchase diapers is approximately $100/month.

Day care centers require parents to provide their own diapers.

Barbara Hickey reminded us all that, oftentimes, it is the little things in our lives that make the biggest difference, when she envisioned the community coming together to support local families in need.

Donations are being accepted online at www.cobbdiaperday.com.

About The Diaper Day Committee



The Cobb Diaper Day Committee was founded by a concerned group of community leaders to raise awareness that, in tough economic times, securing the most basic of needs­—having diapers to care for infants and children, is a challenge that low-income families regularly face. To learn more, visit www.cobbdiaperday.com.