Coffee with a Cop: Thursday Sept 30 at the Cenacle in Austell

One of the Cobb County Police Department’s periodic Coffee with a Cop events will take place at the Cenacle Coffee & Bistro at 2844 Veterans Memorial Hwy Austell, GA 30168 Thursday September 30 2021, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Cenacle is located in the heart of downtown Austell.

Coffee with a Cobb is a chance for people in the community to meet with their local police officers, and to bring up concerns with them, ask questions, and generally interact with the police in a relaxed, informal setting.

What is Coffee With a Cop?

Coffee With a Cop gives Cobb County residents an opportunity to meet with local police officers in a relaxed and informal setting.

Sgt. Jeff Tatroe, who supervised the Community Affairs Unit at the time Coffee with a Cop was initiated, described the program in an earlier announcement as follows:

“Coffee-With-A-Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together–over coffee–to discuss issues and learn more about each other. In the time it takes to drink a cup of coffee, citizens and police officers can get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the communities they live in and serve.”

What is the Cobb police Community Affairs Unit?

According to the Community Affairs Unit web page:

The Community Affairs Unit seeks to effectively engage the community and citizens to strengthen Public Safety and community partnerships, facilitate a joint effort in solving problems which affect our community, and foster enhanced trust, communication, transparency, and mutual respect. Officers help foster a strong working relationship between the Department and the community it serves. Officers work with homeowners associations, community organizations, advocacy groups, public and private schools, faith-based organizations, and individual residents to promote partnerships that are mutually beneficial. The Community Affairs Unit has many programs that help build a bridge which enables residents and law enforcement to communicate, collaborate, and work together to build safer, more caring communities.