Extensive work on Marietta’s Powder Springs Road corridor will begin September 27

The City of Marietta announced on its website that extensive work on the Powder Springs Road corridor will begin on September 27.

This phase of a larger project along the Powder Springs Road corridor will focus on a stretch from Sandtown Road to South Marietta Parkway. Previous phases included improvements on Roswell Street, Whitlock Avenue, Fairground Street, and Kennesaw Avenue.

The project is funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

The City of Marietta gave the following details of the project:

Once completed, the Powder Springs Road project will see a new 8-foot-wide trail installed from Sandtown Road all the way to South Marietta Parkway and will feed into the City’s Mountain to River Trail which runs parallel to the Marietta Square. It will also feature a new sidewalk on the west side of Powder Springs Road from Sandtown Road to South Marietta Parkway. There will be new traffic signals, pedestrian street lighting, new pedestrian crosswalks at all intersections, landscaped medians, and storm drainage upgrades throughout the corridor. Mostly importantly, the project will not only improve traffic flow, but it will also increase safety for both motorists and pedestrians and provide an increased walkability in the corridor.

The Mountain to River Trail, when completed, will run from Kennesaw Mountain to the Chattahoochee River.

The work is expected to take 18 months.

The contractor will start at Sandtown Road and work down to South Marietta Parkway.

The construction will begin with the retaining walls, curbing, storm drain upgrades, the sidewalks, and the trail.

There might be lane closures, but no hard road closures are planned. The work is only permitted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The plans for the project are located on the city’s website.